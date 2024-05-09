AIC T-Hub selects startups to drive innovation in the mobility sector

9 May 2024

Hyderabad: T-Hub in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) announced the launch of the mobility cohort of the AIC T-Hub Program to revolutionize the automotive industry’s future, with visionary startups selected to participate.

The selected startups will focus on critical areas including battery technology, battery management systems (BMS), electric vehicle (EV) development, shared mobility solutions, and distribution networks. Amongst the selected startups are – VPush Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sock8, Zeromatter Tech Pvt Ltd, Electriq, Savy Electrics, Blumotiv, Sunmit Electronics, Bambam Kart.

The three month program aims to provide startups with exclusive 1:1 mentoring, collaborative group sessions, vital investor connections, and opportunities for market pilots. These resources will empower startups to secure initial customers, engage with investors, tap into government incentives and grants, and refine their business models, a press release said.

AIC T-Hub envisions establishing an EV lab for startups and forging collaborations with automotive giants to bolster market penetration and fuel innovation in the mobility sector. Since its inception, AIC T-Hub has nurtured 147 startups, facilitated funding totaling 15 crore INR and engaged over 100 mentors, thus significantly enriching the innovation ecosystem.