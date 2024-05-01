T-Hub launches funding program for Defense and Aerospace innovation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading startup incubator, announced a significant boost for the domestic defence and aerospace sector with the launch of the SIDBI-T-Hub funding programme. It also announced signing of several strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent industry players.

Unveiled during the National Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit (DIAS), the initiative marks a pivotal stride towards nurturing a robust defense and aerospace solution hub in India.

T-Hub’s MoUs were inked with entities including Kavachh, International Institute for Space Studies & Research, Directorate of Defence Research & Development- Israel, BDL, Collins Aerospace, College of Defence Management and ISB. The collaborations will facilitate knowledge exchange, expedite technological progress, and cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for innovation within the defense and aerospace sectors.

The new funding programme aims to bridge the financial gap for emerging startups in these sectors. Special Chief Secretary to Government (IT, and Industries & Commerce departments) Jayesh Ranjan, T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and others participated.

The summit provided a platform for startups to showcase their disruptive technologies and solutions, spanning from weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles to satellite technologies and cyber security.