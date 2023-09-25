AIIMS New Delhi honored for creation of ABHA ID tokens for queue management

AIIMS, New Delhi has contributed significantly to the cause of ABDM by generating 6 lakh scan and share tokens till date. This makes AIIMS the forerunner in scan and share generation all over India

By ANI Published Date - 09:42 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

New Delhi: Government of India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, which is a leap forward for achieving inclusive healthcare delivery even to the remote and marginalized communities, celebrated its second anniversary with the institution of the Arogya Manthan platform at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

The National Health Authority, as a token of its appreciation and recognition of its exceptional contribution, honored AIIMS, New Delhi with an award for Top facility” in the generation of highest number of ABHA Scan and Share tokens from its inception till date This award was presented by MOS for Health, SP Singh Baghel to M Srinivas on 25th September 2023 at the inaugural ceremony of Arogya Manthan 2023 organized by the NHA.

This recognition underscores AIIMS pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare. These achievements stand as testimony to its unwavering dedication in advancing healthcare technology and improving patient healthcare.

