Dean of ESIC Sanathnagar appointed as new director of AIIMS, Delhi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The Dean of ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, Dr M Srinivas has been appointed to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for a period of five-years with effect from the day of assumption of charge of the post.

The present Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria will continue at the same post till the joining of the New Director, according to an order from Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, Rajesh Bhushan.