Aim for 100 pc result in govt schools: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:09 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has asked the education officials and headmasters, principals of the high schools to put all-out efforts to achieve 100 percent results in 10th class board examinations in the Siddipet assembly constituency.

In a teleconference with these officials and headmasters on Tuesday, the Former Minister has suggested them to assign one teacher as a care teacher to every 10 students to monitor their progress. He has said that he would conduct regular conference meetings with the care teachers to find out the issue.

Suggesting the teachers to hold a meeting with the parents of the 10th-class students, Rao has directed them to educate the parents to keep their wards away from phones and television sets until the examinations are completed. He has said that he would write a letter to each parent besides talking to them over a teleconference.

Talking to every headmaster, Rao has checked whether they were conducting special classes and arranging breakfast for them. He has assured to extend all the support to the teachers in this endevour.