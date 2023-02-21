AIMIM announces Mirza Rahmath Baig as MLC candidate

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:53 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis–e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party has announced Mirza Rahmath Baig as its candidate for the forthcoming Member of Legislative Council elections.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday made the announcement on Twitter.

“Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national’s MLC candidate. I’d also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we’ll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too,” (sic) he tweeted.

Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national’s MLC candidate. I’d also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we’ll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 21, 2023

Rahmath Baig has been associated with the AIMIM party for long and had in the past contested unsuccessfully from the Rajendranagar Assembly Constituency. He was also in-charge of Goshamahal constituency.