AIMIM MLA taken into custody for protesting against demolition of mosque

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Updated On - 09:26 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The AIMIM party’s Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin was taken into preventive custody by the Saifabad police when he along with party workers staged a dharna at Ranga Reddy district collectorate in protest against the demolition of a mosque at Shamshabad.

The MLA, along with around 100 party workers, staged a protest in the Ranga Reddy collectorate compound on Wednesday evening. The protest continued for around one hour after which he was shifted to the Nampally police station.

Officials had demolished the Masjid-e-Khaja Mehmood mosque in Green Avenue colony of Shamshabad early on Tuesday terming it illegal. Soon after the demolition, protests erupted in Shamshabad and surroundings and heavy police deployment was done.