KTR instructs officials to construct integrated markets in each town by March 31

The Municipal department had planned to construct 144 integrated markets in 129 municipalities and 12 municipal corporations across the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing the municipal department to construct at least one integrated vegetable and meat market in each town before March 31, officials are expediting the works.

The department had planned to construct 144 integrated markets in 129 municipalities and 12 municipal corporations across the State. Of these, 10 have been completed and thrown open to the public and works are under progress at 128.

At the Pattana Pragathi workshop held early this month, the MAUD Minister had directed the officials to construct at least one integrated market in each town before the financial year closure.

He wanted the officials from different departments to execute the works with better coordination. Additional Collectors (ULBs) have been directed to visit the sites and in case of any issues, the matter should be taken up before the Collectors to address the issue immediately.

At many locations, sites have been identified and the works were being executed at sluggish pace, due to different reasons, including lack of coordination between the departments and delay in clearing contract bills.

Depending on the location, each market is being constructed in an area covering about two acres. As per feasibility, each market would be equipped with a minimum of 50 stalls to a maximum of 150 stalls. Each market is being constructed with a cost of about Rs.3 to Rs.6 crore.

Apart from fish, chicken and mutton, stalls in the market would offer fresh vegetables, fruits and flowers all under one roof. The government has already made a provision of Rs 500 crore for construction of integrated vegetable and meat markets and works are under progress at many places.

Integrated Vegetable and Meat Markets details

– Targeted : 144

– Completed : 10

– Site clearance : 61

Progress of the works

– Plinth level : 33

– Roof level: 22

– Structures finishing level: 13

– Total in progress : 128