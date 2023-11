| Air Pollution Causes Diabetes Carrs Study In Delhi Diabetes Cause And Prevention In India

Air Pollution Causes Diabetes: CARRS Study In Delhi | Diabetes Cause And Prevention In India

While urban areas traditionally showed higher prevalence, a recent study in Chennai and Delhi reveals an unexpected link to type 2 diabetes: air pollution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: India is grappling with a rising diabetes epidemic, with 101 million people currently diagnosed and 136 million in the prediabetes stage, a trend expected to surge further.

