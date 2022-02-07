Air quality improves in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: This winter might be turning out to be harsher than any other year. However, compared to the last few years, no matter how severe the winter has been, there is an improvement in the quality of air across the city of Hyderabad, according to data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

In January 2021, six localities, including Sanathnagar, ICRISAT, Chikkadpally, Balanagar and Bolarum had recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) to be above 150, indicating that pollution in the air was dense enough to cause breathing difficulties to lung and heart patients. But the current data shows a marked change, with only two areas recording AQI above 150.

According to experts, it is natural for pollution levels to increase during winter through a process called ‘temperature inversion’. This happens as there is a layer of warm air sitting above the colder air surface, acting like a lid that traps pollutants and allergens. One can think of it as a pollutant-catching blanket that covers the ground when it is winter.

However, the AQI levels in the city during the current winter season are better than the last two years.

During January 2019, pollution levels of Balanagar, an industrial area, was 182. The same was recorded at 139 this year. The pollution level in another industrial area, Sanathnagar, has also shown significant improvement. While the AQI of Sanathnagar was 211 in January 2019, it came down to 141 in January 2022.

Most importantly, major residential areas in the city have good Air Quality Index. The AQI of localities such as Jubilee Hills, Paradise, Madhapur, Sainikpuri and Abids has come down to satisfactory levels. Sainikpuri and the area surrounding KBR Park had the best AQI in the city during January this year, of 75 and 76 respectively.

More improvement in summer

As the temperature rises in the coming months, it is expected that the air quality in most localities across the city will improve. As per the previous years’ reports by TSPCB, the AQI level in most localities in Hyderabad are less than 50, indicating good air quality, during summer and monsoon months.

