Air Vice Marshal Manish Khanna takes over command of CAW Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:14 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

He is a Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4000 hours of accident-free flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, College of Air Warfare and National Defence College.

Hyderabad: Air Vice Marshal Manish Khanna, AVSM, VM assumed the command of the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad on Monday. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1986, December.

He is a Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4000 hours of accident-free flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, College of Air Warfare and National Defence College. He has commanded a fighter squadron, the Aircrew Examining Board and a flying base. The Air Officer has rich operational experience in Air Defence, Ground Attack, Strategic Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare.

The Air Officer was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2016 and Vayu Sena Medal (VM) in 2010 for distinguished service.