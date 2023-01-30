National Defence Academy team visits Gajwel

A team of officials from the National Defence Academy New Delhi, under the leadership of faculty in-charge Priyank Barth visited the Gajwel Integrated Office Complex

Siddipet: A team of officials from the National Defence Academy (NDA) New Delhi, under the leadership of faculty in-charge Priyank Barth visited the Gajwel Integrated Office Complex as part of their study on national security and strategic studies on Monday.

The team also made a visit to Mallanna Sagar near Thoguta as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). During a meeting with Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil at the Collectorate office on Monday, the Collector explained to them about Kanti Velugu, Mission Bhagiratha and Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.

Later, the team also visited the Integrated Market in Gajwel and the Mission Bhagiratha Water Grid at Komatibanda.