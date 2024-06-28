Jio and Airtel announce tariff hikes. Check new prices for prepaid and postpaid plans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 04:50 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant development, leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced increases in their prepaid and postpaid plan tariffs. Set to take effect from July 3, this marks the first major rate increase by a telco since 2021, aimed at boosting average revenue per user due to the high investments in 5G services.

Reliance Jio’s revised plans

For prepaid users, Reliance Jio’s entry-level monthly plan, which previously cost Rs 155 for 2GB of data over 28 days, will now be priced at Rs 189. The 1GB/day plan over the same validity period will see increase from Rs 209 to Rs 249. The price of the 1.5GB/day plan will jump from Rs 239 to Rs 299, and the 2GB/day plan now costs Rs 349, up from Rs 299.

Longer-duration plans have also seen significant hikes. The two-month 1.5GB/day plan, which used to cost Rs 479, now has a revised price of Rs 579. Meanwhile, the three-month 6GB data plan now costs Rs 479, a slight rise from the previous Rs 395. The annual plan offering 2.5GB/day has seen a substantial increase from Rs 2999 to Rs 3599.

Changes have been made to Jio’s postpaid offerings as well. The entry-level postpaid plan, which offers 30GB of data with roll-over and unlimited calling, will now cost Rs 349, up from Rs 299. The 75GB plan, including similar benefits, has increased from Rs 399 to Rs 449.

Bharti Airtel’s revised plans

Airtel’s revised prepaid plans also reflect significant increases. The basic unlimited voice plan, which was previously priced at Rs 179 for 28 days with 2GB of data, will now cost Rs 199. The 1GB/day plan for 28 days has increased from Rs 265 to Rs 299. Similarly, the 1.5GB/day plan now costs Rs 349, up from Rs 299, and the 2.5GB/day plan is priced at Rs 409, compared to the previous Rs 359. The highest daily data plan, offering 3GB/day for 28 days, has risen from Rs 399 to Rs 449.

Airtel’s postpaid plans have seen similar adjustments. The base plan, offering 40GB of data with rollover and additional benefits, has increased from Rs 399 to Rs 449. The next tier, providing 75GB of data, now costs Rs 549, up from Rs 499. Family plans supporting two connections with 105GB of data have increased from Rs 599 to Rs 699, and the highest family plan, supporting four connections with 190GB of data, has increased from Rs 999 to Rs 1199.

For longer durations, the 56-day plan with 1.5GB/day now costs Rs 579, up from Rs 479, and the 2GB/day plan has increased from Rs 549 to Rs 649. The annual plan offering 2GB/day has seen a significant jump from Rs 2999 to Rs 3599.