AISF demands proper facilities in Govt. hostels in Khammam

AISF cadres and students took out a massive protest rally to Khammam Municipal Corporation office here on Saturday demanding to provide minimum basic facilities to the students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 04:33 PM

Khammam: Government hostels being run by different departments in the city have turned a bane for students as they lacked sanitation, complained AISF national executive committee member, I Ramakrishna.

AISF cadres and students took out a massive protest rally to Khammam Municipal Corporation office here on Saturday demanding to provide minimum basic facilities to the students of the welfare hostels and to take up the sanitation works immediately.

Speaking on the occasion Ramakrishna said due to lack of proper sanitation in the hostels students were suffering from viral fevers. However, the concerned education, health and municipal officials were acting indifferently.

Many hostels do not have water facilities due to which the students were facing dire situations. The municipal officials should focus on the issue. Proper infrastructure should be developed in the hostels while ensuring quality meals and breakfast to the students according to the menu, he demanded.

A memorandum was submitted to assistant municipal commissioner Sampath Kumar. AISF district president Madupalli Laxman, vice-presidents Sheikh Nagulamera and Madhu, assistant secretaries Shiv Naik and Vamsi and others were present.