AITUC and CPI workers stage protest at SCCL head office in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Leaders of AITUC and CPI staged a protest at SCCL head office in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Leaders and activists of AITUC and CPI staged protest at SCCL head office in Kothagudem on Monday opposing handing over coal blocks to private corporate companies.

Former MLA K Sambasiva Rao, addressing a gathering, accused the Modi government of working to protect the interests of corporate companies, Adani and Ambani. The BJP rule at the Centre was anti-workers rule.

He complained that in the name of DMF, CSR, CM Relief Fund and MLAs Funds, crores of rupees from the SCCL was transferred to the government. The company CMD has no authority to do so, he said. Sambasiva Rao alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurances such as starting 25 new underground mines, own houses to workers, contract workers regularisation and income tax abolition were not fulfilled yet.

CPI district secretary Sk. Sabir Pasha and union additional general secretary Miriyala Rangaiah said the number of permanent workers in the company was declining while the number of contract workers was increasing exponentially. They said the onus was on the workers and the people of the Coal Belt areas to safeguard the Singareni company which was falling behind with the policies of the State government and the authorities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .