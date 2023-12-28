AITUC wins SCCL recognised trade union election after gap of 16 years for fourth time

INTUC performed well in Kothagudem region as it secured highest votes in corporate area (549 votes), Kothagudem (1129), Yellandu (311) and Manugur (778 votes) to win locally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Kothagudem: CPI affiliated All India Trade union Congress’ (Kothagudem ) coal mines union; Singareni Collieries Workers union won SCCL’s recognised trade union election after a gap of 16 years for the fourth time.

Of the 39, 773 votes 37, 451 votes were polled and AITUC secured 16, 177 votes while Indian National Congress affiliated Indian National Trade union Congress’ (INTUC), Singareni Coal Mines Labour union secured 14, 178 votes.

AITUC secured a majority of 1999 votes. CPI (M) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions’ (CITU) Singareni Collieries Employees union stood third with 3, 710 votes and BRS affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) secured 1, 298 votes in the elections conducted on Wednesday.

It also secured highest votes in Ramagundam-III area (1360 votes). The trade union election was originally scheduled to be held in 2021 but due to several reasons the elections were not conducted.

The AITUC would enjoy the status of recognised trade union for a period of four years. In Manugur area the AITUC leaders demanded recounting of votes as the union lost in the area by a small margin of two votes.

INTUC secured 778 votes while AITUC secured 776 votes. However, the recounting has not taken place as the returning officer convinced the leaders that counting was done in a transparent manner and there was no need for recounting.

On Thursday, the deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), D Srinivasulu handed over the certificate of election to the representatives of AITUC Sabir Pasha and others at SCCL head office in Kothagudem. EOM