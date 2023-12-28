AITUC wins Singareni recognized trade union

AITUC emerged as a recognized trade union by securing the highest (1999) votes while INTUC stood in second place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 AM, Thu - 28 December 23

Peddapalli: All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has been elected as a recognized trade union in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Polling was held in 84 polling stations in 11 areas of the Singareni from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. Counting of votes continued later in the night.

About 94.20 percent voting was recorded as 37,451 voters exercised their franchise as against 39,773 voters. AITUC emerged as a recognized trade union by securing 1999 votes.