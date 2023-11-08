Akbaruddin Owaisi files his nomination at Chandrayangutta constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen party candidate from Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi filed his nomination papers at the RO Chandrayangutta constituency office at Falaknuma on Wednesday.

A five-term MLA from Chandrayangutta constituency, he will be contesting the election for the sixth time in a row. He made his debut to the legislative assembly after winning the elections from Chandrayangutta in 1999 by defeating MBT leader Mohd Amanullah Khan.

The AIMIM is contesting from nine assembly constituencies in the city. The party candidates include Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Majid Hussain (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), B Ravi Kumar (Rajendranagar) and Mohd Rashed Faraz (Jubilee Hills). The party is yet to announce its candidate for Bahadurpura assembly constituency.