Telangana Elections 2023: AIMIM To Contest In 9 Constituencies | Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest nine seats in the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections. The party will be contesting from Nampally, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Charminar, and Karwan, seats that it had won in 2018, as well as Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.