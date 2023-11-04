Hyderabad: Congress, MIM workers clash in Langer Houz leading to escalation of tension

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

The police higher ups immediately sent additional police personnel to the spot.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Langer Houz on Saturday evening when All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers allegedly obstructed the Congress party’s Karwan assembly constituency candidate.

The Congress party candidate from Karwan, Mohd Osman Al Hajri came to a locality behind the Langer Houz Eidgah when local AIMIM party workers obstructed him leading to an argument between workers of both the parties. Both the groups raised slogans in support of their parties. The Congress candidate and his supporters offered the namaz on the road complaining the AIMIM supporters were not allowing them into the mosque while the latter termed it a cheap publicity stunt and said the Congress leaders had come to campaign in the area.

The police who were present prevented a major confrontation. The police higher ups immediately sent additional police personnel to the spot. The police dispersed both the groups by resorting to a lathi charge.

A complaint is made at the Langer Houz police station and the police are enquiring into it.

