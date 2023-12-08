Akbaruddin Owaisi to be Pro-tem Speaker in Telangana Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi will be the pro-tem speaker for the first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on Saturday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath to Owaisi at Raj Bhavan at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The Pro-tem Speaker serves a temporary role, officiating the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected. Traditionally, the MLA with the highest number of legislative terms is selected for this responsibility.

Having been elected to the Legislative Assembly an impressive six times, the Telangana government chose Owaisi to act as the Pro-tem Speaker. This appointment assumes significance, considering the State government’s choice, despite having senior MLAs with more experience and seniority.

For instance, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been a MLA for eight terms. Similarly, former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Danam Nagender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others from the BRS as well as N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and other seniors from the Congress with six terms each.