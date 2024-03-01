PM Modi to visit State on March 4,5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Modi will visit the State for two days on March 4 and 5.

According to the tentative schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive in Adilabad at 10.20 am on March 4 from Nagpur and inaugurate and dedicate various projects. He will also lay foundation stones for some development works in Adilabad.

Later, he will address a public meeting. He will leave for Nanded and from there to Chennai.

After attending programmes in Chennai, the Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet airport at 7.45 pm on March 4.

He will stay at Raj Bhavan. On March 5, Modi will reach Sangareddy, where he will inaugurate a few projects and lay the foundation to some new projects.

He will address a public meeting at Sangareddy in the afternoon and leave for Bhubaneswar from Begumpet.