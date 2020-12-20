Akram, Akhtar express shock over India’s poor show

India were all out for just 36 runs in their second innings despite taking a 53-run first innings lead.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:43 pm 7:01 pm

India’s poor show in the pink-ball Test, where they were skittled out by a disciplined Australian attack for their lowest total in a Test match and an eight-wicket loss on Saturday, continued to baffle cricket pundits across the globe. India were all out for just 36 runs in their second innings despite taking a 53-run first innings lead.

Former cricketers took to Twitter to show their shock over the innings.

Former Pakistan cricketer and captain Wasim Akram wrote, “Wait what happened? I just went to play 9 holes came back game over. What a spell by The Australians. Pace matters.”

Wait what happened? I just went to play 9 holes came back game over . What a spell by The Australians . Pace matters. #INDvsAUSTest — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 19, 2020

His teammate and Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar added, “I woke up & saw the score 369. I couldn’t believe it. Then i washed my eyes and saw the score 36/9. I couldn’t believe it either & went back to sleep. Video aa rahi hai.”

I woke up & saw the score 369. I couldn’t believe it.

Then i washed my eyes and saw the score 36/9.

I couldn’t believe it either & went back to sleep. 😳😳😳

Video aa rahi hai.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUSTest — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 19, 2020



Meanwhile, replying to a fan, former South African cricketer Alviro Petersen said playing with a pink ball can be tough. “I managed to play in the first 1st class game with a pink ball – Glamorgan v Kent in 2011. The pink ball is different and does a bit when conditions are right (lights, evening, overcast, bowlers skill etc…),” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .