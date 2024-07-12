Akshaya Patra Foundation, HSBC collaborate to launch sustainability projects

New sustainability projects include solar and biogas plants at its kitchens in Kandi, Narsingi and Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation has collaborated with HSBC Global Service Centres, India, to launch new sustainability projects including solar and biogas plants at its kitchens in Kandi, Narsingi and Warangal.

As a part of HSBC India’s wider energy transition programme, the project includes installation of a 165-kW solar plant and a 2, 000 kg capacity biogas plant in the kitchens.

The newly launched energy conservation units will generate clean, renewable energy while reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 152 tons annually, a press release said.

The integration of biogas systems replaces conventional LPG usage for cooking and harnessing organic waste from the kitchens, facilitating not only efficient waste management but also improves soil health using organic slurry as fertilizer.

Mamatha Madireddy, Managing Director, Head of HSBC India Global Service Centres, said, “This initiative is a true reflection of our commitment to harness renewable energy for a better future.” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Trustee and regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation Hyderabad, Dhananjay Ganjoo, Chief Marketing Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and others were present.