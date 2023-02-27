MSN Group provides food delivery vans for Akshaya Patra Foundation

Thanking the MSN Group for the noble gesture, Yagneshwara Prabhu said that the Akshaya Patra Foundation is serving mid-day meals to two-million children every school day across the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:02 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Noted city-based pharmaceutical company MSN Group on Monday announced collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation and has provided two specially designed food delivery vans to the foundation’s central kitchen in Kandi, Sangareddy district.

Donated as part of CSR activity, the two vans will facilitate transport of midday meals to around 10,000 beneficiaries from the kitchen and ensure students in government schools in and around Sangareddy get nutritious and hot cooked food on a daily basis, a press release said.

Dr. M.S.N. Reddy, Chairman, MSN Group of Companies, along with the Directors Sindhuja Reddy and Nikhil Teja Reddy, handed over the vehicles to Yagneshwara Prabhu, associate vice president Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana in a specially organised ceremony at MSN Laboratories Corporate office.

“We are pleased to partner with Akshaya Patra, which is feeding more than one lakh children daily and support them with two customized food delivery vehicles to provide nutritious and hot cooked meals to the Government school children in the state,” Dr MSN Reddy said.

