Akshaya Patra’s Narsingi kitchen upgraded with Gemini Edibles support

Thanks to Rs 2 crore funding from Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd, the kitchen is undergoing major modernization works.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: The centralized kitchen of The Akshaya Patra Foundation at Narsingi is undergoing major upgradation works that will enhance its capabilities to serve 50, 000 beneficiaries from the present 37, 000, a press release said.

Thanks to Rs 2 crore funding from Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd, the kitchen is undergoing major modernization works.

Also Read MSN Group provides food delivery vans for Akshaya Patra Foundation

Apart from this, a total of 3 Electric Vehicles (EVs) have also been donated by Gemini Edibles to the Narsingi kitchen.

“Modernization of the Narsingi kitchen is a significant step forward in our mission. With the enhanced facilities and the addition of electric vehicles, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in service to children,” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, unit president and trustee of Akshaya Patra said.

P Chandrashekhara Reddy, senior VP, (Sales & Marketing), Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd said “Upgraded Narsingi kitchen will serve nutritious meals to more underprivileged students and the additional 3 EV vehicles will facilitate distribution of meals to more schools in a sustainable manner”.

An event detailing the collaboration between Akshaya Patra and Gemini Edibles, which was held on Monday at Narsingi kitchen, was attended by Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation others.