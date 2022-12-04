| Akums Enters Into Joint Association With Leiutis Biophore For Bringing First Of Its Kind Therapeutics To India

It has partnered with Hyderabad-based companies for research and development of a range of products for multiple therapies.

Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: To leverage the research expertise and combined manufacturing capacities to introduce first-of-its-kind products in India, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has partnered with Hyderabad-based companies Leiutis Pharmaceuticals LLP and Biophore India Pharmaceuticals for research and development of a range of products for multiple therapies.

This association is set to bring succour in therapy areas of CNS disorders, pain management, and hormonal disorders, where there is a gap in meeting the needs of patients in an effective, safe, and convenient manner. This partnership leverages the strengths of each of the companies resulting in an innovation strategy creating a unique value proposition to doctors and patients in India, a press release said.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, India’s largest Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAMS) organisation, in a span of few years, has become the icon of Indian Pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and currently manufactures around 12 per cent of the country’s total medicinal requirements in the country, the press release added.