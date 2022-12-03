Moodle acquires Hyderabad-based edtech startup eAbyas

The company acquired for its technical strength in development and providing services like implementation, integration and hosting to the global market

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Popular learning management system player Moodle acquired Hyderabad-based edtech startup eAbyas Info Solutions.

Moodle is a free and open-source learning management system written in PHP, a popular scripting language generated for web development. Moodle is distributed under the GNU General Public Licence, a series of widely used free software licenses that guarantee end users the freedoms to run, study, share, and modify the software. Moodle, headquartered in Australia, is used for blended learning, distance education, flipped classroom and other online learning projects in schools, universities, workplaces and other sectors.

This acquisition provides Moodle’s entry into India, one of the largest and fastest growing eLearning markets in the world. Indian customers will be able to access a comprehensive range of services directly from Moodle.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the Moodle acquisition of eAbyas. “Given the recent uptake in online learning and increasing internet access in India, this entry is the right opportunity for the open edtech platform like Moodle to play a key role in transforming India’s digital learning,” he said.

Moodle acquired Indian start-up eAbyas for its technical strength in development and providing services like implementation, integration and hosting to the global market. With this acquisition, Moodle plans to grow the Indian arm to 400-member team in next two years to cater to their product development and support of global Moodle services.

Rohan Hardie, CFO, and Nick Reynolds, Head of Mergers and Acquisition are in Hyderabad. “As part of strategy in expanding our Moodle learning services across the globe, we have recently acquired USA firms, and now eAbyas, an Indian tech start-up, to strengthen our technical expertise to build products and widen our services across the globe,” said Nick Reynolds.

“India is a special country to Moodle with a great history of education. Many institutions around India are already part of the Moodle community, while many others are still exploring how to bring the flexibility of online learning into their practice. eAbyas in India have technical expertise built up over many years, and it felt like the right time for us to work closely together, both to serve educators better in India and to improve our open-source Moodle technology together for the world. This is a great step forward for all of us in the Moodle community, and we give a warm welcome to Sushil and all the team at eAbyas,” said Moodle CEO and Founder Martin Dougiamas.

“India is going through digital transformation with increasing demand for learning online. Moodle, the widely used open source learning system, can now extend the reach of learning and training across India. eAbyas team has expertise in providing learning solutions to institutes and corporates over the past 12 years. We look forward to contributing to Moodle’ global development and services,” said eAbyas CEO and Founder Sushil Karampuri.