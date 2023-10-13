Alastair Cook hangs up his boots from professional cricket

Cook conveyed his decision with a statement, expressing both happiness and sadness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Former England skipper Alastair Cook announced his retirement from professional cricket, bringing an end to his illustrious 20-year-long career. Cook conveyed his decision with a statement, expressing both happiness and sadness.

Although Cook bid adieu to Test cricket in 2018, he continued to grace the field for an additional five years with his County Championship side. He represented Essex in county matches.

However, as the ongoing season drew to a close, so did Cook’s contract with Essex, a decision he made not to extend.

“It is not easy to say goodbye. Cricket has been so much more than my job,” Cook said.

“It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be a part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, create deep friendships that will last a lifetime,” the English player said.

