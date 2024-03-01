| Alaya Foundation Feeds The Poor To Mark Birthday Of Narahari In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 07:26 PM

Mancherial: Members of Alaya Foundation, a voluntary organisation operated by IAS officer Parikipandla Narahari fed the poor and destitute to mark his birthday here on Friday. Narahari is a principal secretary in Madhya Pradesh.

Neeli Srinivas, district president of Alaya Foundation said that he along with honorary president Bhavana Rushi, town president Mugala Mahesh and social activist Chandrashekhar Shetti distributed packets containing food to the poor, beggars and needy in different parts of the town, covering about 150 persons.