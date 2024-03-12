Alert issued in Bihar districts after CAA notification

Bihar Police Headquarters has directed all SPs and SSPs to keep an eye on vulnerable places in their respective districts, especially in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of the state.

By IANS Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:23 AM

Patna: Bihar Police on Tuesday issued an alert for all the 38 districts of the state after the Central government issued Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) notification.

Bihar Police Headquarters has directed all SPs and SSPs to keep an eye on vulnerable places in their respective districts, especially in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of the state.

Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the ADGP (Headquarter) directed the SPs and SSPs to enhance the patrolling at vulnerable places and maintain law and order.

Officers have also been asked to activate local intelligence at ground level to gather information and convey the messages to the district headquarters.

The CAA notification was issued by the Union Home Ministry on March 11. Under the act, the Central government will provide citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christians who are allegedly persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 31 December 2014.