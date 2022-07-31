Ali, Varuni take top honours in TS Ranking Table Tennis Championship

Winners and runners-up of the table tennis tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Varuni Jaiswal from Gujarati Seva Mandal and Mohd Ali of AVSC took the top honours winning women and men’s singles titles at the 21st AWASA Late Sri Ananth Narayan Reddy And Smt Rameshwaramma Memorial State Ranking Table Tennis Championship, on Sunday.

Varuni downed experienced Nikat Banu of RBI 4-2 in the final. Mohd Ali defeated V Chandrachud 4-1 in the men’s final.

Meanwhile, GSM’s A Satya continued her impressive run adding three more titles to her kitty. Having won Under-13 and Under-15 singles titles earlier in the tournament, she won under-17 and under-19. She also clinched under-17 girls doubles title with Shresta Reddy.

Results:

U-17 Girls Doubles: Final: Satya/Shresta Reddy (GSM) bt HS Nikitha/Kaavya 3-0 (11-8,11-7,11-1);

Boys Doubles: Final: Jatin Dev/Arush bt AkshayZ/Srihan 3-1 (11-8,13-11,3-11,11-9); Semis: Akshay/Srihan bt Ishanth/Rishabh 3-0 (11-9,11-8,11-8); Jatin Dev/Arush bt Jaffer/Chiramtham 3-1 (12-10,12-14,11-7,11-9);

U-19 Boys Doubles: Final: Anoop/Keshavan bt Arush/Jatin Dev 3-0 (11-8,12-10,11-9); Semis: Anoop/Keshavan bt Trishul/Ishanth 3-2 (13-11,7-11,5-11,11-6,11-6); Arush/Jatin bt Sai Kiran/Raju 3-1 (6-11,11-7,12-10,12-10);

Girls Doubles: Final: M Bhavitha/Namratha (GSM) bt K Ikshita/Ruchira 3-0 (11-5,13-11,11-7); Semis: N Bhavitha/Naumrata bt Ananya/Devi Sree (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-8,11-7,11-8); Ikshita/Ruchira (AWA) bt Nikita/Nandini (VPG) 3-2 (4-11,4-11,11-9,11-9,11-7);

Mixed Doubles: Final: TL Harshitha/Swarnendu bt Nikat Banu/Vighnay Reddy 3-1 (11-6,11-7,3-11,11-8);

U-17 Girls Final: A Satya (GSM) bt HS Nikhitha (VPG) 4-1 (11-1,11-2,11-6,9-11,11-5);

U19 Boys Final: Kesavan Kannan (SGUTTA) bt Jatin Dev (SPHS) 4-3 (10-12,13-11,11-8,14-12,4-11,6-11,11-6);

Girls Final: A Satya (GSM) bt P Jalani (VPG) 4-2 (7-11,11-3,11-7,11-3,7-11,11-8);

Women Final: Varuni J (GSM) bt Nikat Banu (RBI) 4-2 (11-3,3-11,11-7,11-6,6-11,12-10) ;

Men Finals: Mohd Ali (AVSC) bt Dr V Chandrachud (SGUTTA) 4-1 (11-9, 11-7 ,11-8,9-11,11-4);

Women’s Doubles: Final: Mounica/Varuni J (GSM) bt Nikat Banu/N Bhavitha 3-2 (7-11,11-8,11-7,2-11,11-7);

Semis: Nikat Banu/N Bhavitha bt Tl Harshita/Niveditha 3-0 (11-7,11-8,11-8); Mounica/Varuni J (GSM) bt Gauri/Devi Sree (SGUTTA) 3-1 (11-9,8-11,11-8,11-7);

Mini Cadet Girls: Winner: Rddhi Toro (Lfhs); Runner: Anshika (LFHS);

Boys: Winner: P Vedansh; Runner: Haneesh Amara (VPG).