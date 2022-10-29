All about Myositis, autoimmune condition Samantha is diagnosed with

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Myositis is an autoimmune disease, it is characterized by the inflammation of muscles.

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday took to her Instagram to share the news of her being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis which leads to weakening of muscles. Read along to know more about the condition, the causes and the symptoms.

What is Myositis

Myositis is an autoimmune disease. Generally, it is characterised by the inflammation of muscles. Some types of the disease cause skin rash. The disease is rare and can be difficult to diagnose at times.

Types of Myositis

Myositis is caused by any condition that leads to inflammation in the muscles. There are five types of myositis: dermatomyositis, inclusion-body myositis, juvenile myositis, polymyositis, and toxic myositis.

Symptoms

The most basic symptoms of the disease include fatigue, muscle pain, trouble swallowing, and breathing problems. Women are more vulnerable to the disease than men and it can affect children as well.

Causes

Experts differ in their opinions as to the exact cause of myositis. Myositis is thought to be an autoimmune condition that causes the body to attack the muscles. Most cases don’t have a known cause. However, it’s thought that injury, infection, medicines, or an autoimmune disorder may play a role.

As of now, there is no cure for myositis. Some people with Myositis may require the use of a cane, walker, or wheelchair. If left untreated, myositis may cause morbidity and even death. However, some people are able to manage their symptoms well. Some may even experience partial or complete remission.