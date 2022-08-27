| All About The Skeletal System

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Our vertebral column is formed by 26 serially arranged units called vertebrae and is dorsally placed

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous articles focusing on Locomotion and Movement. Today’s article will deal with the working of the skeletal system.

Skeletal system

• Skeletal system consists of a framework of bones and a few cartilages.

• This system has a significant role in movement shown by the body.

• Imagine chewing food without jaw bones and walking around without the limb bones.

• Bone and cartilage are specialised connective tissues.

• The former has a very hard matrix due to calcium salts in it and the latter has slightly pliable matrix due to chondroitin salts.

• In human beings, this system is made up of 206 bones and a few cartilages.

• It is grouped into two principal divisions – the axial and the appendicular skeleton.

The Axial skeleton

• Axial skeleton comprises 80 bones distributed along the main axis of the body.

• The skull, vertebral column, sternum and ribs constitute axial skeleton.

The skull

• The skull is composed of two sets of bones – cranial and facial, that totals to 22 bones.

• Cranial bones are 8 in number. They form the hard protective outer covering, cranium for the brain.

• The facial region is made up of 14 skeletal elements which form the front part of the skull.

• A single U-shaped bone called hyoid is present at the base of the buccal cavity and it is also included in the skull.

• Each middle ear contains three tiny bones – Malleus, Incus and Stapes, collectively called Ear Ossicles.

• The skull region articulates with the superior region of the vertebral column with the help of two occipital condyles (dicondylic skull).

Vertebral Column

• Our vertebral column is formed by 26 serially arranged units called vertebrae and is dorsally placed.

• It extends from the base of the skull and constitutes the main framework of the trunk.

• Each vertebra has a central hollow portion (neural canal) through which the spinal cord passes.

• First vertebra is the atlas and it articulates with the occipital condyles.

• The vertebral column is differentiated into cervical (7), thoracic (12), lumbar (5), sacral (1-fused) and coccygeal (1-fused) regions starting from the skull.

• The number of cervical vertebrae is seven in almost all mammals, including human beings.

• The vertebral column protects the spinal cord, supports the head and serves as the point of attachment for the ribs and musculature of the back.

