Government accelerates selection process for Vice-Chancellors of 10 universities

Following a nod from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the government on Wednesday constituted universities-wise search committees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has expedited the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) selection process for 10 State universities.

Each search committee comprising a nomine of the varsity executive council, University Grants Commission and State government will commence the scrutiny of applications, in the next three to four days.

“The ECI has permitted the government to go ahead with the VCs selection process after the conclusion of Parliament polls. The department has formed search panels. Since the ECI gave permission, new VCs can be appointed even before the model of conduct is lifted,” Principal Secretary to Government (Education department) Burra Venkatesham said on Wednesday.

Selection process involves scrutiny of applications by the search panels that recommend three names to the government, which in turn forwards them to the Governor, who is also chancellor of the universities, for appointment.

With the tenure of the incumbent VCs concluding on May 21, the government is drawing up plans to complete the selection process and appointment till the end of this month.

“We will try to complete the process by May 21, if not, before the end of this month,” Venkatesham said.

More than 1,380 applications were received from 312 aspirants for VC position in 10 universities. While there is no upper age limit for VC’s appointment as per the Universities Act, the government has decided not to select aspirants who crossed 70 years and those who completed two terms as VC.

This time, the Education department is planning to train those appointed as VCs on matters related to legal, administration, and human resource. These trainings will be conducted by former directors of IITs, IIMs and eminent educationists drawn from across the country.