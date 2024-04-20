CSC centre to be open on Sunday

Commissioner Ronald Rose in a press statement asked citizens to pay their taxes under the scheme which gives a rebate of five per cent. It closes on April 30.

20 April 2024

Hyderabad: With only ten days left for the Early Bird Scheme, Citizen Service Center (CSC) at GHMC Head Office, and Circles will be open for payment of property tax even on Sundays from 8 am to 8 pm.

