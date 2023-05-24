‘All Dalit Line-up’ stand-up comedy in Hyderabad

Ankur Tangade, Manaal Patil, and Manjeet Sarkar are all set to perform ‘All Dalit Line-up’ in Hyderabad at Garage Moto café on June 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of a new collective of Dalit comedians called ‘Blue Material’ that performs across the country, three stand-up comics Ankur Tangade, Manaal Patil, and Manjeet Sarkar are all set to perform ‘All Dalit Line-up’ in Hyderabad at Garage Moto café on June 10.

Blue comedy is a style of comedy that is off-colour and profane. The colour blue is associated with the anti-caste movement signifying the colour of the sky— that everyone is believed to be equal under the sky.

The much-talented comedians talk about issues like casteism, identity politics, and societal inequalities. There would also be a plethora of risqué humour.

The early bird single passes for the show cost Rs 199, whereas the ticket price for one individual is Rs 249 and for two people is Rs 399. Tickets and other details can be checked on the BookMyShow website.

The show is open to everyone. In addition to Hyderabad, the comics will visit Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune for the show.