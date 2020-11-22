All sections entrusted faith on KCR: Srinivas Goud

The Minister appealed to the voters to ensure the win of Hemalatha Reddy. If TRS was seeking votes for growth and development, the BJP was trying to create communal and religious disturbances.

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud on Sunday said the TRS would surpass the 100 mark in the GHMC elections as all sections in the city have reiterated their complete faith in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Goud campaigned for TRS candidate B Hemalatha Reddy in Adikmet municipal division in the city on Sunday. MLA Muta Gopal, party leaders and workers were also part of the campaign in Nagamaiah Kunta, Deendayal Nagar, Medibavi basti, Fathima Nagar, Dayanand Nagar and other areas under the division.

The Minister appealed to the voters to ensure the win of Hemalatha Reddy. If TRS was seeking votes for growth and development, the BJP was trying to create communal and religious disturbances. The saffron party has unleashed a false campaign on social media, he said.

Goud recalled how Azamabad industrial area in the city used to face several problems due to power outages. TRS government ensured uninterrupted power supply and the industries started functioning without any hindrance, he said. When the government started the relief aid to the flood victims of Hyderabad, BJP stopped it causing severe pain to the poor.

He expressed confidence that TRS would secure 100 plus seats comfortably and win the Mayor and Deputy Mayor seats. Later, MLA Muta Gopal said if the city residents had to see further growth and infrastructure, people should elect the TRS to power.

