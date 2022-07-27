All sections will get equal priority in Telangana: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Wednesday that all sections of the people would be given equal priority in Telangana state. The Minister along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao examined the ongoing works of Ramdev Baba Sevasamithi community hall near Yagnavaraha Swamy temple here on Wednesday.

Enquiring about works, Kamalakar instructed organisers to complete construction works on past track mode and assured to arrange money if required for the construction of community hall.

He further stated that, People who settled here by migrating from other places, belonged to Karimnagar town and it was his responsibility to serve them. He also assured to solve their problems. Informing that he had already sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the building, the Minister promised to give another Rs 15 lakh.

Later on, Kamalakar visited Yagnavaraha Swamy temple and performed special prayers in the shrine. When the Minister arrived at the temple, priests invited him with purnakumbam.