All set for TRS plenary; 3,000 delegates to take part

Published Date - 11:57 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

A welcome arch erected leading to the venue of the TRS plenary session to be held at the HICC on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The political evolution of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) over the past 21 years appears to be nearing its logical end. Launched in 2001 to achieve statehood for Telangana, the party underwent a metamorphosis post-Statehood in 2014 to emerge as the ruling party in the new State, and eight years later, it is now expected to make its presence felt in national politics in the coming weeks and months.

The TRS plenary session to be held at the HICC on Wednesday comes amid changing political dynamics with the party strongly opposed to the divisive politics of the BJP that is in power at the Centre and the hostile attitude of the union government towards a progressive State like Telangana. Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has often asserted that the BJP was given a long rope to prove itself and deliver on its promises for the past eight years, is expected to unveil the TRS blueprint for the future during the deliberations at the plenary session.

Chandrashekhar Rao has already done the groundwork for a national alternative to the BJP, meeting up with top leaders of non-BJP parties in the past few months, and has drawn appreciation from all for his efforts. As for Congress which is facing an existential crisis in Telangana, TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s best describes the party’s position when he said: “Congress is tried, tested and dusted.”

The plenary session also assumes significance since Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to ask the party leaders and workers to prepare for the State Assembly elections next year, with the ruling party setting its eyes on coming to power for a third successive term in 2023. Notwithstanding Telangana’s rapid progress in the past eight years, the Chief Minister is also expected to unveil the way forward for development of the State.

According to the schedule, the TRS President will kick-start the celebrations with the hoisting of the party flag at around 10.30 am and follow it up with an address to the gathering. During the day-long deliberations, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model and achievements of the TRS government in the last eight years.

The party will discuss and pass 11 resolutions including one on national and state political situation. These resolutions have been formulated to prepare the delegates to counter the opposition parties strongly on various issues.

About 3,000 delegates are expected to take part in the plenary session. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLC, chairpersons of various Corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors and Municipal chairpersons and others have been invited to the meeting.

Massive arrangements have been made for the session under the supervision of seven committees comprising party functionaries. Huge hoardings with images of Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao, several Ministers and others have been erected along the roads leading to the venue. Hoardings and flags have also been put up at all major roads and junctions across the city.

Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, with traffic restrictions imposed on roads in the vicinity of the plenary venue. Road users have been advised to take notified alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

The 21st foundation day will be celebrated by TRS across the State as a festival. The party cadre has been asked to hoist the party flag in their respective wards and divisions in all the villages and towns across the State. Similarly, the TRS NRI wing is also organising the celebrations abroad on the occasion.

