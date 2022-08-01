All set for TS PGECET-2022 from Tuesday, August 2

Published Date - 05:48 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the TS PGECET-2022, scheduled to be held from Monday, Convenor, TS PGECET-2022, Prof P Laxminarayana in a press release here on Monday, said.

A total of 14, 933 candidates are expected to take the online test at 12 centres out of which seven are in Hyderabad and five in Warangal. The candidates are advised to reach their allotted test centres will in advance (at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the test).

No candidate will be allowed into the test centre after 10 am for the morning session and 2 pm for the afternoon session tests.

The test will be conducted in two sessions i.e. from morning from 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm in Hyderabad and Warangal, the Convenor said.

The TS PGECET-2022, for admissions into ME/ MTech, M Pharm, M. Arch, Graduate level Pharm. D full time courses in University and affiliated engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2022-23 will be held between August 2 and 5 in 19 subjects.