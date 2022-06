TS PGECET extends registration deadline till June 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:33 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 has been extended till June 30. Interested candidates can apply online on the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/.

Candidates who have appeared for the final year/semester exams and waiting for their results can also apply.