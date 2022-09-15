TS PGECET 2022 admission counselling to commence from September 19

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 first phase counselling for admissions to ME/MTech/ M.Pharm/Pharm D/M.Arch programmes offered by various universities in the State will commence from September 19.

The TS PGECET 2022 admission committee which met here on Thursday has finalized the counselling schedule as per which the last date for uploading certificates for online verification is September 30.

Candidates should submit the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the first phase of counselling, TS PGECET 2022 Admissions Convener, Prof. P Ramesh Babu said. A total of 11,931 candidates qualified for admissions, while there are 9,131 seats under convener quota in 232 colleges in the State.