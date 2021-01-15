All set for vaccination in Khammam

Around 153 vials of Covid-19 vaccine reached Khammam on Thursday while 700 doses of the vaccine reached Kothagudem

Khammam: Authorities are fully prepared for the first phase Covid-19 immunisation in erstwhile Khammam district. In Khammam as many as 12,800 persons have been registered for the phase one vaccination while in Kothagudem district around 8,907 persons would be administered vaccine on Saturday.

Around 153 vials of Covid-19 vaccine reached Khammam on Thursday while 700 doses of the vaccine reached Kothagudem. In Khammam the immunisation would be launched at six hospitals while in Kothagudem it would take place at four places.

District Collector RV Karnan inspected the vaccine storage point at the DM&HO office in Khammam and took stock of the arrangements. Around 1,530 persons could be immunized with the 153 vials of Covid-19 vaccine, he said. He informed that Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar would formally launch the vaccination programme on Friday at the District Hospital. He urged the public not to trust the rumours being spread about the side-effects of vaccination.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj informed that coordination meetings have been held with the officials and elected members for the successful Covid-19 immunisation in the district. DMHO Dr B Malathi and others were present. Additional Collector Anudeep D and District Immunisation Officer Dr Nagendra Prasad inspected the vaccine storage point at Paloncha Government Area Hospital and reviewed the arrangements.

