| All That Happened At Gymkhana Since Tickets For Indiavsaus Announced

All that happened at Gymkhana since tickets for IndiavsAus announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Tension prevailed at Gymkhana cricket ground when the sale of tickets for India-Australia third T20 match began at the counter on Thursday. Here’s what happened.