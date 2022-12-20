All-time classic ‘Kushi’ up for a re-release

The upgraded and remastered version of the film with 4K projection technology will be reportedly playing in theatres for a week till January 6.

Hyderabad: Joining the trend of re-releasing old Telugu films in theatres, Pawan Kalyan-Bhumika Chawla’s all-time classic Kushi is all set to hit theatres once again on December 31, ahead of New Year”s Eve.

Taking to his social media handle, the director of the film SJ Suryah wrote, “A Blockbuster for Ages, An OG Love Saga. Re-live Evergreen Romance Enjoy once again the ever-lasting Magic of love #Kushi, from 31 Dec in theatres near you! #KushiReRelease @PawanKalyan @iam_SJSuryah @bhumikachawlat @pcsreeram #ManiSharma @AMRathnamOfl (sic).”

Kushi was the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film of the same name that featured Vijay and Jyotika. Kushi marked the sophomore directorial of filmmaker-actor SJ Suryah. Produced by AM Ratnam, the film was shot by PC Sreeram and the music was by Mani Sharma.

The romantic drama, which was released in 2001, became a huge trendsetting blockbuster at the time, bringing a cult following to Pawan Kalyan among the audience.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Trisha starrer Okkadu is also reportedly being re-released on January 7. After the news went viral on social media, fans of Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting to experience the euphoria at the theatres once again.