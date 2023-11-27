India A team selection a step closer to my dream of playing for country: Hyderabad cricketer Trisha

Hyderabad cricketer Gongadi Trisha has been named in India A team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England A beginning Wednesday

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 08:49 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

G Trisha

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer Gongadi Trisha said making it to India A team is a step closer to her dream of playing for the country.

The youngster has been named in India A team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England A beginning Wednesday. The 17-year-old top-order batter put in consistent performances in the recently-concluded State T20 tournament and was playing in Zonals when the team was announced.

Speaking from Mumbai, where India A team is training for the England A series, she said that she was delighted when she heard the team selection news. “I felt very good. In fact, I was on my way to Lucknow airport for the Zonal matches. My parents were with me in the car. We all were excited when I got the call,” she said.

The India under-19 World Cup winning team player said she wants to showcase her talent whenever she gets an opportunity. “My target is to perform well for the team and score as many runs as possible. Playing for the Indian senior team is my target and India A team is just a step away from that. I know performing here will get me into the Indian team,” she added.

The talented batter is aware of the standards at this level and she has been working hard on her game. “Being a top-order batter, I know the importance of power hitting as well in the T20 format. I have been working hard on my game and it is a golden opportunity for me to show my game,” she said.

Trisha, who bowls leg-spin, is also keen to contribute with the ball whenever she gets a chance. “Apart from batting, I am working on my leg-breaks since it is an added advantage in T20s.”

Optimistic ahead of WPL auctions

The youngster failed to get picked in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions last year and with the mini auctions slated to be held on December 9, Trisha is confident of getting into a WPL side.

“Yes, it was disappointing to miss out the last time. But I have worked hard and I attended trials with Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. I performed well there and I am confident. But I am not taking any pressure thinking about it. I am focused on my next target, that is doing well against England A. These three matches are crucial ahead of the WPL auctions,” she explained.