Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is BJPLP leader

After months of dilly-dallying, the BJP leadership on Wednesday appointed Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as Legislative Party leader.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 04:19 PM

In a statement issued here, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy informed that Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and Kamareddy MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy have been appointed as deputy floor leaders. Whereas Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel has been appointed as secretary of the legislative party.

Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish Babu and Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Surayanarayana Gupta have been appointed as chief whip and whip of the party respectively. Armoor MLA P Rakesh Reddy has been made treasurer of the party.