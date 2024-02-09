Alleti Maheshwar Reddy name cleared for BJP LP leader post

Hyderabad: After months of dilly-dallying, the BJP State leadership has reportedly cleared the name of Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy for the post of BJP Legislative Party leader. Sources in the party said the State leadership has sent the name of Maheshwar Reddy to the party high command for approval.

“The BJPLP leader’s name will be announced shortly,” a BJP leader said. In fact, Maheshwar Reddy attended the Business Advisory Committee(BAC) meeting on behalf of the party on Thursday. The sources further stated that BJP State president G Kishan Reddy had slowed the process of selection of BJPLP leader following which the announcement was getting delayed. While all the parties have appointed floor leaders, the BJP is the only party in the Assembly without a floor leader.

Earlier there were reports that the BJP leadership was in favour of handing over the post of BJP LP to a Backward Class leader, but now suddenly Maheshwar Reddy’s name is doing rounds. After three time MLA T Raja Singh said he was not in the race and that the party leadership can appoint anyone they like, there were reports that Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, who belongs to the BC community, would be made legislative party leader.

Sources said till the party high command makes an announcement with regard to the selection of legislative leader, the suspense would continue.