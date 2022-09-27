Allow Unani, Homeo, Naturopathy candidates for mid-level health provider posts, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday urged union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to consider amending guidelines and permit recruitment of individuals with Unani, Homeopathy and Naturopathy qualifications as mid-level health providers in wellness centres.

In a letter to Dr Mandaviya, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said candidates who have done Bachelor in Unani Medicine (BUMS), Bachelor in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) should be allowed to be recruited for the posts of Mid-Level Health Providers.

Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres stipulates that persons having B.Sc in Community Health or a Nurse or Ayurveda practitioners are eligible to be recruited as mid-level health providers. “As per regulations of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and National Commission for Homeopathy, BAMS, BUMS, BNYS and BHMS are medicine graduation courses of similar nature like duration and rotational internship requirement,” he said.

However, present guidelines permit recruitment of only Ayurveda practitioners thereby denying opportunity to large number of equally qualified medical graduates of other systems of Indian medicine and homeopathy. “Therefore, I request union Health Minister to amend guidelines that will permit BUMS, BNYS and BHMS candidates to be recruited as Mid-Level Health Providers in wellness centres,” Harish Rao in the letter said.